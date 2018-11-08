Drivers Injured in Head-on Collision

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A two-vehicle accident injured both drivers involved at the intersection of county roads 404 and 401 at approximately 4:14 p.m. Sunday. Central Callaway Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Ronnie Huff said a pick-up truck and a Chevrolet Impala collided head-on.

The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to University Hospital in Columbia via ambulance. Huff also said rescue workers extracted the driver of the Impala, and a Staff for Life helicopter transported that driver to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Central Callaway fire, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Callaway County Sheriff's Department and the Callaway County Ambulance District responded to the incident.