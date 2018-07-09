Drivers React to Possible Electronic Billboards

Kingdom City - Drivers had mixed reactions Tuesday to the Missouri House's passage of a bill that would change laws regulating billboards. The bill would allow the conversion of billboards that already meet state and federal standards to electronic billboards.

One driver KOMU spoke with said this could be helpful when it comes to billboards updating drivers on amber alerts and other emergency situations. But he doesn't think allowing commercial use of electronic billboards is a good idea.

Another driver said drivers already have enough distractions, including cell phones, so one more distraction could be dangerous.

The Senate already passed this bill, now it heads to Governor Jay Nixon's desk. Last year Nixon vetoed similar legislation.