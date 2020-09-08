Drivers see heavy traffic on Labor Day despite pandemic

KINGDOM CITY – A number of drivers with boats and RVs pulled into a Phillips 66 gas station in Kingdom City following the Labor Day weekend.

AAA reports travel is down but said 97% of trips are taking place on the road. They said that’s because travelers feel safer driving rather than flying.

A few travelers said they expected light traffic because of the pandemic but didn’t find that to be the case.

One driver drove to St. Louis for a wedding that almost got postponed due to COVID-19. He said there was some heavy traffic on the way.

"We left early Friday, but we did see a lot of traffic," Andy Palken said. "Luckily, we were going the right direction - opposite of where the heavier traffic was. I know going into St. Louis Friday evening, there was a long line going out."

He did say, however, that there weren’t any major incidents or traffic jams as he would have expected in previous years.