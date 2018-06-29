Drivers threatened University City officers, who shot into car

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - Police in the St. Louis suburb of University City were searching for two suspects Friday who were in a car that rammed a police car, and later appeared primed to run over officers.

Police were called at 3 a.m. Friday to a report of a home invasion. Officers stopped an Acura near the break-in.

Police said the suspects used their car to drive head-on into a police car and fled, crashing into parked cars.

Officers ordered the suspects to surrender, but police said the driver revved the engine as if he was going to drive at the officers. Police fired several shots at the Acura. It wasn't clear if either suspect was hit.

The Acura backed into another police car and got away.

One officer was treated for minor injuries.