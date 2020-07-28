Drivers Violating School Bus Laws Targeted

WASHINGTON (AP) - An eastern Missouri sheriff's department is targeting drivers who ignore school bus laws.

The Washington Missourian reports that starting this week, Franklin County deputies are riding along on school buses and watching for aggressive drivers who drive around stopped buses in violation of the law.

Authorities say the sheriff's office receives many reports of violators who are either unaware of the law or intentionally violate it. They say it puts children getting on and off the bus at risk.

Motorists are being reminded that those going both directions must stop if the red flashing lights of a school bus are activated.