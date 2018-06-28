Driving Sober on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the deadliest days of the year, according to the National Commission Against Drunk Driving.

But, the Missouri Highway Patrol says there's no need to add extra patrolmen to the streets.

"Super Bowl Sunday isn't going to be any different than any other Sunday or any other weekend or any other day. Drunk drivers are out there everyday."

The Highway Patrol says the biggest issue is for people to make sure they have a safe and sober ride home after the big game.

"There may be more of them today, after the Super Bowl, than there are on a normal Sunday."

At least one group of fans says they're ready to play it safe.

"It's bad to drive. We have to drive like 45 minutes to get here, and we want to drive back safe."

Others at the bar shared the same gameplan for a quiet end to a raucous night.

The Highway Patrol says it'll be busy Sunday night responding to calls, but hopes there are no alcohol-related crashes.