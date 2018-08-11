Drought Conditions Worsen

AP-MO--Southeast Missouri-Drought,0073Drought conditions worsen in southeast Missouri CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- Drought conditions are getting worse in much of southern Missouri. The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor cites the state's southernmost portions as areas of severe drought. Climate specialists say the drought is so bad that brief downpours like one that hit Cape Girardeau on Thursday barely dent the problem. Experts say drought conditions have affected southeast Missouri more than any other part of the state. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-20-07 0827CDT