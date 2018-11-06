Drought Continues With Triple Digit Temperatures

COLUMBIA - The USDA reports more detriorating crops as Mid-Missouri comes upon its 6th consecutive day of high temperatures above 100 degrees.

Hot weather has fostered this year's drought. Conditions started showing signs of being abnormally dry as early as June 5th and haven't let up since. The classified 'moderate drought' offically started June 19th and is expected to persist.

The current dry climate conditions is more intense and widespread than in recent years. Also, the last time the Columbia area had temperatures in the triple digits for 5 days or longer was in 2005.

Columbia's drought index currently stands at -1.70 but indexs nearly double that can be found in the hardest hit areas of Southeast Missouri.

More on developing drought conditions can be found here.