Drought Cuts Expected State Crop Yields

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA - Missouri's recent dry spell has prompted government forecasters to lower their expectations for yields in the state's corn, soybean and sorghum crops.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service issued updated projections Thursday, citing scant rain since mid-July for much of Missouri.

The agency now predicts farmers will harvest 125 bushels of corn per acre, down five bushels from the early August forecast.

Still, Missouri's corn production is expected to top 406 million bushels -- up 64 percent from last year, when a deep and prolonged drought gripped the state.

Forecasters also cut expectations for soybean yields to 35 bushels per acre, down four bushels from last month. Projected yields for sorghum dipped eight bushels to 74 bushels per acre.