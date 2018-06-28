Drought To Drenched

ST. LOUIS - After suffering from drought conditions worse than any other area of the state this summer, rain in southeastern Missouri in the past few days has been the state's heaviest. More than six inches of rain has fallen in Belleview which is in Iron county since Thursday. Many locations in the eastern Ozarks have seen three to six inches of rain during this time, with some areas getting even more. The campground at the Twin Rivers Campground just outside Lesterville was evacuated as water covered the road leading out of the park. Low water crossings were also flooded in southeast Missouri.