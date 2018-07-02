Drowned man's cause of death determined after autopsy

CALLAWAY COUNTY - An autopsy determined the official cause of death for man found in lake last month. The Boone County medical examiner found 55-year-old Mark Wenkel died from accidental drowning due to intoxication.

Wenkel's body was discovered last month after authorities were dispatched to Copper Road to check on a suspicious vehicle parked on private property. A resident later found Wenkel's body in a near by lake.

The medical examiner said there was no foul play.