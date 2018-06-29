Drowning cases on the rise throughout Missouri this year

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Missouri has already seen nearly as many drowning cases in the first seven months of this year than in all of 2014.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that two recent drowning deaths pushed the total number in the state this year to 26, two fewer than all of last year.

The latest was Saturday, when 18-year-old Devron Looney of Sikeston jumped from a cliff into a water-filled quarry in eastern Missouri. A day earlier, 24-year-old William Chance of Belle Plain, Kansas, jumped from a dam into rolling water in the Elk River - the third drowning in the southwest Missouri river this year.

Sgt. Jason Pace of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said several people drowned when their vehicles were swept off roadways during flooding this summer.