Drowning victim found in Table Rock Lake

KIMBERLING CITY (AP) — Authorities have found the body of a missing swimmer at Table Rock Lake.

KOLR-TV reports that that the discovery was made early Friday. The Missouri Water Patrol and Southern Stone County Fire Protection District searched overnight just south of the Kimberling City Bridge.

Southern Stone County Fire Protection District spokesman Eric Nielsen said the 19-year-old victim went under around 1 a.m. Friday and never resurfaced. His body was recovered about 2:45 a.m.

The man's name wasn't immediately released.