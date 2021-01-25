COLUMBIA - Mizzou Men's Basketball senior guard Dru Smith was named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday.
This is the second time Smith has been named Player of the Week this season by the SEC. He is the only player in the league to win the award twice so far this season.
Smith averaged 17 points and 2.5 assists last week. He started strong with 16 points on only six field goal attempts against South Carolina and made a season-high three 3-pointers at Tennessee Saturday night.
After their historic win against the 6th ranked Volunteers, the Tigers moved up to No.12 in the nation in the newest Associated Press poll after their two wins last week.
Missouri is 10-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC. The Tigers are on the road for their Tuesday night game at Auburn where they hope to win their first game in Alabama since 2014.