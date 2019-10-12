Drug bust made in Moniteau County

CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office and the California Police Department made contact with people in two vehicles that were stopped in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store early Monday morning.

After background checks on five individuals, authorities say each of them are on probation/parole for possession of controlled substances.

Deputies asked to search both vehicles. The first driver agreed and nothing was found. The second driver refused and K-9 Mizzou was called to assist.

Upon arrival K-9 Mizzou gave a positive alert for drugs in the vehicle. The deputies searched and found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and tools commonly used in burglaries.

One of the individuals, Michael Taylor, 24, of Jefferson City was being uncooperative and was restrained. While searching him deputies found methamphetamine Taylor had attempted to hide on his person. He was taken into custody.

22-year-old Abigail Heiland of California and 22-year-old Tucker Cady of Mokane were both charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Each are being held on bond set at $25,000.