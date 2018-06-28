Drug Bust Made Near Middle School

SEDALIA - Police made a significant drug bust Saturday night at a home less than a mile away from Smith-Cotton Jr. High School.

Authorities from multiple agencies within Sedalia served a search warrant at 916 South Kentucky Avenue. Inside, they found a "large quantity" of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other evidence within the residence that led police to believe Allen was selling drugs from the home.

They arrested 40-year-old Paula Allen and 45-year-old Ernest Motley within the dwelling and transported them to Pettis County Jail. Jail officials said Allen is being held on a $100,000 bond and Motley for $50,000.

Allen was charged with first degree drug trafficking, distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana within 2000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of possession of a controlled substance. Motley was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances (methamphetamine and marijuana).