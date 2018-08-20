Drug Debt in SE MO Killing

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - Investigators in southeast Missouri now believe a drug debt, and not just a quarrel over fishing poles, played a role in the death of a 23-year-old man. Tommy Haugen of Butler County died Monday after being struck once in the head with an iron pipe by a 17-year-old. Initially, police said the two were fighing over stolen fishing poles. But Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says it now appears the primary issue was that the teen wouldn't sell Haugen methamphetamine. He says Haugen owed the teenager's cousin 70 dollars from a previous drug buy. The teen was charged earlier this week with second-degree murder. Prosecutors later dropped the charge as the investigation continues.