Drug overdose deaths rise in Madison County

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A coroner says the number of drug overdose deaths in 2014 has increased by more than 20 in Madison County.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said overdoses were confirmed as the causes of death in 75 cases last year, compared to 54 in 2013.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the final tally for 2014 could be higher. Nonn's office thinks overdoses could be the causes of death in another 26 pending cases.

Of the confirmed deaths, 22 were attributed to heroin and another 41 from prescription drug overdoses. Four people died of ethanol intoxication. Seven others died due to other illicit drugs, such as cocaine and methamphetamine.

Nonn's office said one person died from inhaling aerosol from an air duster can.