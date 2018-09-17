Drug Report Shows KC as Hub for Traffickers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A federal report indicates Kansas City continues to be a hub for drug traffickers to move their illicit goods across the country.

The annual report says the city's Midwest location and the number of major highways running through it make it a popular stop, especially for traffickers transporting drugs from the southeast.

The Kansas City Star reports Interstate 35, which runs through Kansas and into Missouri, is identified in the National Drug Intelligence Center's 2011 National Drug Threat Assessment as a primary route from Laredo, Texas.

The study is intended to help law enforcement define trafficking patterns and devise strategies to fight the drug trade.