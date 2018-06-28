Drug Robbery

O'FALLON (AP) - A man who demanded drugs, not money, in a robbery at a St. Charles County Walgreens is being sought by police. The robbery occurred early yesterday in O'Fallon. The gunman wore a dark bandanna over his face and carried a rifle or shotgun. Four employees were ordered to the pharmacy area. The gunman ordered the pharmacist to hand over a specific prescription drug. Police would not disclose that drug. A spokeswoman for Walgreens told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch it is not unusual for a drug store to be robbed of prescription drugs, rather than cash.