Drug roundup in Phelps County leads to 18 arrests

ROLLA - Law enforcement officials in Phelps County arrested 18 people in a roundup targeting drugs Wednesday.

40 law enforcement officers from the South-Central Regional Drug Task Force, Rolla Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney, and the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department participated in the roundup.

Officials say numerous suspects were identified after several covert narcotic investigations were conducted in and around Phelps County.

Officials say eight of the 18 suspects were previously incarcerated in jails and prisons throughout Missouri and Kansas on other cases.

Here are the suspects and the charges they are facing:

Roosevelt Raymar Overton, age 31 of Rolla, Distribution of Heroin (x2), Prior and Persistent Drug Officer, Class A Felonies, $250,000.00 bond.

Arlene O Rafter, age 30 of Rolla, Distribution of Heroin, Class C Felony, $50,000.00 bond

Wilbert W. Robinson, age 27 of Rolla, Distribution of Heroin, Class B Felony, $50,000.00 bond

Melissa L. Andrews, age 31 of Rolla, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Prior and Persistent Drug Offender, Class A Felony, $100,000.00 bond

David E. Rutledge, age 33 of Dixon, Distribution of Hydrocodone, Class B Felony, $50,000.00 bond

Daniel T Byrnes, age 40 of St James, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Class B Felony, $50,000.00 bond

Cherise Garcia, age 42 of St James, Distribution of Heroin, Class C Felony, $50,000.00 bond

Michael Jack Bedrosian, age 57 of St James, Distribution of Heroin, Class C Felony, $50,000.00 bond

Raymond D. Isgrigg, age 54 of Dixon, Distribution of Oxycodone (x2), Distribution of Methamphetamine, Class B and C Felonies, $125,000.00 bond

Jerry Haffly, age 61 of Dixon, Distribution of Oxycodone, Class B Felony, $50,000.00 bond

Kaylee Marie Bradshaw, age 21 of Vandalia, Delivery of Heroin, Class C Felony, $50,000.00 bond

Dietrich Haggard, age 38 of Fulton, Delivery of Heroin (x2), Class C Felonies, $100,000.00 bond

Richard Burton, age 60 of Rolla, Delivery of Fentanyl, Prior and Persistent Drug Offender, Class C Felony, $50,000.00 bond

Christopher Allen Leach, age 22 of Fulton, Distribution of Methamphetamine (x2), Class B and C Felonies, $100,000.00 bond

Jack Cornelius Russ, age 57 of Fulton, Distribution of Heroin, Class C Felony, $50,000.00 bond

Justin A Miller, age 29 of Shawnee County, KS, Delivery of Bupenorphrine, Class B Felony, $50,000.00

Ricky L Church, 47 of Rolla, Distribution of Methamphetamine, Class B Felony, $50,000.00 bond

Dollie Rusher, age 36 or Jasper County, Distribution of Methamphetamine (x2), Class B Felonies, $100,000.00 bond.

“At a time when opioid issues are so prevalent, this round-up should serve notice to the criminal element of Phelps County that our law enforcement agencies are serious about stopping the flow of illegal drugs in this community. My thanks to those officers and agencies involved,” said Sheriff Richard L. Lisenbe.

