Drug Smugglers Opting for Less-Traveled Roads

By: The Associated Press

ELSBERRY, Mo. (AP) - Drug smugglers have long traveled the nation's interstate highways to move cocaine, meth, heroin and other illicit drugs, but police say many are now showing up on less-traveled roads.

KMOV-TV reports that police in Lincoln County, Mo., are increasing patrols along Missouri Route 79 and U.S. 61.

Elsberry Police Chief Robert Bodley says drug traffickers know that police and federal agents are watching for them on interstate highways, so they're opting for the smaller highways, even if it is more time-consuming.

Last summer, a drug seizure on Highway 79 in Lincoln County found 54 pounds of marijuana.