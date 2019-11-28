Drugs Caused Man's Death in KC Police Custody

KANSAS CITY - The Jackson County medical examiner says a man who collapsed during a struggle with Kansas City police died from accidental methamphetamine intoxication.

The Kansas City Star reports the autopsy report on 45-year-old Kevin Ellis also cited "excited delirium" as a factor in in his death. Excited delirium is a brain condition that causes strange behavior and high body temperatures in some drug users.

Ellis died June 17 after police used a stun gun on him during a struggle to arrest him. The autopsy says Ellis' brain showed no changes caused by the stun gun.

A woman called police after seeing Ellis acting strangely on her yard. Police used the stun gun on him once when he struggled, causing him to collapse. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.