Drugs, handgun seized after drive-by shooting

COLE COUNTY - Cole County Sheriff deputies received reports of a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning.

The deputies responded to 1206 Westview Drive.

After arriving on the scene, deputies located several shell casings and gathered enough information to determine where the incident originated.

A search warrant was obtained.

During the search of the residence, several items were seized, including a small grow operation with several plants of marijuana (approximately 50 plants), a handgun, and drug paraphernalia.

Three people were arrested for manufacturing of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle.