Drury Hotels offering reward for shooting death of STL manager

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - Drury Hotels is offering a $25,000 reward for information about the shooting death of a hotel night manager in St. Louis.

CrimeStoppers had already offered $2,000 for information in the death early Thursday of 50-year-old Scott Knopfel at a Drury Inn & Suites near Interstate 44. Knopfel was shot in the head while he struggled with his assailant while opening a cash drawer.

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun, jumped over the counter and left the hotel less than 30 seconds after he entered.

Drury Hotels CEO Chuck Drury says in a statement that the company's goal is to bring justice to Knopfel's family.

Knopfel's death was part of a violent night in St. Louis, when six people died in 12 hours. The deaths are not related.