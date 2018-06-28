Drury Students Collect Joplin Tornado Stories

JOPLIN - Students from Drury University in Springfield are collecting stories about the Joplin tornado for a healing and recovery project.

The Joplin Globe reports that stories were collected this week and during events in May commemorating the second anniversary of the tornado.

The stories will be included in the Landscapes of Resilience project, also known as the Butterfly Garden and Overlook project. This area at Cunningham Park will include large story boards that tell the stories of courage, heroism and resilience of those affected by the tornado.

The project was created as part of the TKF Foundation's Open Spaces Sacred Places initiative. It seeks to foster natural settings for the public in helping them cope with stress and burdens resulting from disasters.