Drury to Officially Announce New Innovation Center

in News Source:

Drury to officially announce new Innovation Center SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Drury University officials tomorrow will officially announce the creation of a new center for innovation on the Springfield campus. The Edwards Jones Center for Entrepreneurship an Innovation will provide students and executives with skills they will need to be successful in a global business environment. The school plans a news conference tomorrow morning to announce plans for the school.