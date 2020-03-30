Drury University to Change Logo
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Drury University will change its panther athletic logo after a challenge from sportswear maker Puma over the school's current design. Drury Vice President Peter Radecki said the school will gradually change the logo on things like sports jerseys and brochures over time, so the cost should be minimal. Radecki said there are no plans to move away from the panther as a symbol, just to develop a logo that is sufficiently different from the Puma design. Drury has promoted the panther as its symbol since the 1930s but began using the specific Panther athletic logo in 2004. Its logo and the Puma logo both feature silhouettes of cats, leaping over the word "Puma" or "Drury." Puma filed a challenge earlier this year to Drury's application to trademark the university logo. A spokesman for Puma did not return a call.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools have announced a grab-and-go meal delivery service for students in need, as schools remain closed... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - A land, water and air search was underway for a man who jumped over the side of a... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday he would extend his "slow the spread" social distancing guidelines to April 30... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - 19 people in Boone County have recovered from COVID-19, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More surgical masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and other equipment is being sent to healthcare facilities around... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— Columbia chefs are donating food and resources to provide "Scrappy Meals" for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state's coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000. The state accounts for more than... More >>
in
COLUMBIA MISSOURIAN —Outside a hospital’s confines, providing medical care as a first responder in the wake of COVID-19 adds another... More >>
in
AP—The coronavirus outbreak could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert warned on Sunday, as authorities... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - Morgan County Health Center (MCHC) posted to their Facebook page to let residents in the area know... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - State Representative Joe Runions is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 at home. On March 20, the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is appointing Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge Doug Thomson of Maryville to the... More >>
in
FULTON (AP) — A church in Fulton held its first drive-in services in its parking lot as it practices social... More >>
in
CHARITON COUNTY - As more testing is done, more people are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Chariton County placed a stay-at-home... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - People in Jefferson City and the surrounding communities woke up to damage that some have never seen... More >>
in
O'FALLON (AP) — The death of a person in St. Charles County from the coronavirus is the 10th in Missouri.... More >>
in