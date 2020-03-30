Drury University to Change Logo

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Drury University will change its panther athletic logo after a challenge from sportswear maker Puma over the school's current design. Drury Vice President Peter Radecki said the school will gradually change the logo on things like sports jerseys and brochures over time, so the cost should be minimal. Radecki said there are no plans to move away from the panther as a symbol, just to develop a logo that is sufficiently different from the Puma design. Drury has promoted the panther as its symbol since the 1930s but began using the specific Panther athletic logo in 2004. Its logo and the Puma logo both feature silhouettes of cats, leaping over the word "Puma" or "Drury." Puma filed a challenge earlier this year to Drury's application to trademark the university logo. A spokesman for Puma did not return a call.

CPS to begin grab-and-go meal delivery
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools have announced a grab-and-go meal delivery service for students in need, as schools remain closed... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 Monday, March 30, 2020 5:15:00 AM CDT March 30, 2020 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Air, land and water search underway for man in Missouri River
BOONVILLE - A land, water and air search was underway for a man who jumped over the side of a... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 6:24:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Trump extends federal social distancing guidelines to April 30
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday he would extend his "slow the spread" social distancing guidelines to April 30... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 5:37:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

19 people in Boone County recovered from COVID-19
COLUMBIA - 19 people in Boone County have recovered from COVID-19, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:46:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Medical supplies are being sent across the state to help with COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - More surgical masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and other equipment is being sent to healthcare facilities around... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Local chefs to provide free meal for those in need
COLUMBIA— Columbia chefs are donating food and resources to provide "Scrappy Meals" for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 1:38:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

New York state nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state's coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000. The state accounts for more than... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 1:18:07 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in Continuous News

Columbia, Boone County first responders confront challenges of COVID-19
COLUMBIA MISSOURIAN —Outside a hospital’s confines, providing medical care as a first responder in the wake of COVID-19 adds another... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 10:58:00 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Up to 200K deaths foreseen in US as Spain, Italy demand help
AP—The coronavirus outbreak could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert warned on Sunday, as authorities... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 10:07:30 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri nearing 1,000 confirmed cases
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 6:27:00 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Morgan County confirms its first COVID-19 case
MORGAN COUNTY - Morgan County Health Center (MCHC) posted to their Facebook page to let residents in the area know... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 9:32:20 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

State representative continues COVID-19 recovery at home
JEFFERSON CITY - State Representative Joe Runions is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 at home. On March 20, the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is appointing Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge Doug Thomson of Maryville to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:05:51 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Fulton church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus
FULTON (AP) — A church in Fulton held its first drive-in services in its parking lot as it practices social... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:55:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Chariton County signs stay-at-home orders after third confirmed COVID-19 case
CHARITON COUNTY - As more testing is done, more people are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Chariton County placed a stay-at-home... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:24:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Hail damage destroys cars and windows around mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - People in Jefferson City and the surrounding communities woke up to damage that some have never seen... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 4:17:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Coronavirus claims 10th Missouri victim as cases increase
O'FALLON (AP) — The death of a person in St. Charles County from the coronavirus is the 10th in Missouri.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 3:52:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News
