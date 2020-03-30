Drury University to Change Logo

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Drury University will change its panther athletic logo after a challenge from sportswear maker Puma over the school's current design. Drury Vice President Peter Radecki said the school will gradually change the logo on things like sports jerseys and brochures over time, so the cost should be minimal. Radecki said there are no plans to move away from the panther as a symbol, just to develop a logo that is sufficiently different from the Puma design. Drury has promoted the panther as its symbol since the 1930s but began using the specific Panther athletic logo in 2004. Its logo and the Puma logo both feature silhouettes of cats, leaping over the word "Puma" or "Drury." Puma filed a challenge earlier this year to Drury's application to trademark the university logo. A spokesman for Puma did not return a call.