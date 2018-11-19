Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident

By: The Associated Press

Photo courtesy: Drury University Wrestling

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Freshman wrestler at Drury University was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident over the weekend.

University athletics spokesman Ed Beach said Donovan Benetti was flown to a Columbia hospital after he was wounded Saturday morning in Phelps County.

Drury wrestling said in a Facebook post that Benetti underwent one surgery and will likely need another.

The post said the doctor removed a breathing tube and Benetti is now breathing on his own. The post said he "is communicating positively and is surrounded by families and friends."

The post said the Nixa High School graduate has a "really good prognosis" and is "extremely positive and strong."

Three other hunters were killed earlier this month in separate accidental shootings during the opening weekend of Missouri's firearms deer hunting season.

Authorities identified them as 52-year-old Randy Reising, of Arnold, 70-year-old Charles Bark, of Marengo, Illinois, and 24-year-old Justin Atchison, who was an assistant football and baseball coach at Willard High School.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.)