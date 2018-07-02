Dry Conditions Cause Boone County Fire to Spread

STURGEON - Firefighters put out a fire off U.S. Highway 63 in Sturgeon late Wednesday afternoon, though the smell of smoke lingered.

Boone County Fire Captain Tom Putnam said the homeowner was burning leaves when dry conditions allowed his fire to get away from him. Putnam said the fire traveled eastward up the person's property and burned part of the shed that the man also uses as his shop.

Putnam said there were no injuries and there was minimal damage. He could not estimate the cost of the damage yet because the department was still investigating the fire.