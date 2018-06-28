Dry Conditions, Heat Lead to No Burn Orders

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Much of Missouri is sweltering under triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions, and two areas of the state logged recent record-breaking highs.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for several sections of the state, including eastern Missouri and the St. Louis area, as well as southwestern sections of the state. The U.S. Drought Monitor also says several Missouri counties are undergoing extreme drought.

The weather service says highs across the state are expected to be above 100 and nearing the 105 mark until Saturday.

Record highs for the date Wednesday were recorded in Mansfield with a high of 97, and Sikeston, where the high was 101.

The Southeast Missourian reports that several areas have also issued fireworks bans for the Fourth of July.