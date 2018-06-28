Dry Conditions Increase Fire Risk In Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - The number of fires in Boone County has increased over the past few weeks due to dry conditions.

Two unrelated fires on Obermiller Road, just north of Columbia, happened Thursday and Friday. The fire on Thursday burned down a barn. A small brush fire also occurred on County Road 128 near Centralia Friday afternoon.

Lt. Martina Pounds of the Boone County Fire Protection District said there have been approximately one-third more fires than usual for this time of the year. There is no red flag fire warning issued for Boone County at this time, but she discourages burning trash or having a bonfire.

If people do decide to have a fire, they need to take precautions such as wetting the ground hours beforehand and keeping a hose nearby. If the fire gets out of control, Pounds said to call 911 immediately. Also, never leave the fire unattended and make sure it is put out before leaving.