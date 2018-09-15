Dry Conditions Might Mean Fewer Burning Permits

COLUMBIA - The dry weather Mid-Missouri is seeing this year could prevent some residents from open burning. Boone County does not require a permit to open burn. But, the City of Columbia does. While Boone County doesn't require permits, Boone County Fire District's Battalion Chief Gale Blomenkamp still wants people to be conscious of weather on days they decide to open burn.

"A day like today is not a great day to be burning just because of the wind speeds that we are seeing. And severe dry conditions like we have recently had, we encourage people not to be burning this time of year just because of how dry it's been," he said.

There are a few regulations when it comes to getting a permit in the City of Columbia.

-The wind speed has to be under 10mph.

-The fire has to be farther then 50 feet away from any structure.

-The fire has to constantly be looked after.

-Burning past dusk has to be approved.

-You cannot burn household trash.

-You cannot burn leaves unless they are attached to the branches.

-The permit is only valid on the issue date.

Whenever people are burning, Blomenkamp says the proper precautions should be taken, "They need to make sure the area is clear wherever they want to burn, mow it low, clear the dead grass, get it down to bare dirt. Obviously have an extinguishing method present, like a can of water, or a garden hose or something along those lines. And then never leave in unattended."

If you are issued a permit, the city has the right to take the permits away at anytime if they feel weather conditions have changed, or if the people burning material are breaking one of the regulations.

If you are not interested in burning yard waste, they have the option of picking up black garbage bags from the city, filling them up with yard waste and placing them on their curb for pick up. For other information you can go to the City of Columbia website.