Dry Spell Cools Down Texas Tech

Nine and a half minutes, that's how long it took the Red Raiders to score in the second half.

"No matter what don't let up cause we been letting up a lot. We just stayed after them and we just made them take shots they didn't want to take," said Missouri guard Keon Lawrence.

So, why couldn't the Red Raiders find the bucket?

"You know if I knew that I'd be talking to George Bush today instead of being here," said Coach Bob Knight.

Coach Mike Anderson praised his defense for stepping up to the challenge.

"But again if there's anything we're going to hang our hats on, its our defense and tonight defensively I thought we were in a lot of places and doing a lot of good things," he said.

If that wasn't enough the crowd was the loudest its been all season.

"I think the way we played, it kind of gets the other team rattled. Because we get steals and the crowd gets loud and we're scrambling and trapping and it kind of makes it more chaotic," said Missouri guard Jason Horton.

"When the crowd is like that we can't do nothing but just play hard and play to win and try and get the W," said Missouri guard Stefhon Hannah.

An intense crowd plus intense play led to the Tigers' 13 point victory. Coming off victories over two Top 10 teams, what did Coach Knight have to say about the loss to Missouri?

"Son, we just got beat, we had two guys that didn't play that have been instrumental in our team all year there wasn't any letdown. We just got our *** beat. Okay?" concluded Coach Knight.