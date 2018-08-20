Duck Boat company offers to pay funeral, medical expenses

The website for a tour company whose boat capsized in Missouri says the business is offering to pay for medical and funeral expenses for those aboard.

Thirty-one people were on the amphibious duck boat when it capsized Thursday evening on choppy waters during a storm. Seventeen died. The National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies are investigating.

The website for Ride the Ducks Branson says the company is offering to pay for all related medical bills and funeral expenses, to return all personal items from the rescue scene, and to help with any related travel or accommodations that families need. The company also says it's providing grief counseling for its own employees.

The page says the company's leaders remain deeply saddened, but the company cannot comment further on orders from the NTSB.