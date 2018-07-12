Dudley's campaign suspension spurs conversation among local voters

COLUMBIA - The announcement of 4th-ward city council candidate, Daryl Dudley's campaign suspension has stirred some conversation among Columbia voters.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning by Dudley's campaign confirming the suspension of his campaign after he failed to report large campaign contributions within the 48 hour time limit.

The statement said: "Unfortunately, recent distractions surrounding Daryl Dudley’s campaign are overshadowing very real issues facing him to continue campaigning."

Some Columbia voters said it's hard to tell if Dudley's campaign failed to report intentionally.

"Whether this was done intentionally or done unintentionally, who knows," said Charles Coleman, a local voter. "You'd like to see everybody absolutely do it, but sometimes it's done accidentally and sometimes it is done on purpose."

Dudley's campaign response

Dudley's campaign released the following list confirming actions his campaign intends to take:

1. All advertising purchased with those funds has been canceled.

2. We have asked our media agency to return money to the campaign from those cancellations, minus any fees associated with their work, and for any media that has already ran and been paid for.

3. No new advertising will be purchased with those funds.

4. The balance of unused funds will be returned.

Dudley's opponent, Councilman Ian Thomas, filed a complaint against Dudley for not properly reporting two large contributions.

"I think Daryl's decision to suspend his campaign is an appropriate response to the ethics violations that have occurred. I will continue to run my campaign as planned - attending forums, reaching out to voters, and canvassing door-to-door," Thomas said.

James Klahr, the executive director for the Missouri Ethics Commission, said reporting campaign contributions are important for many reasons.

"Because of being a state with no campaign limits, having that very quick reporting period, and that getting dispersed to our website, the public has a right to know that before they cast their vote in an election," Klahr said.

According to the Missouri Ethics Commission policies (MEC): All individuals and campaign finance committees are required to report to the MEC when a single contributor donates over $5,000 to a candidate. The contribution must be reported to the commission within 48 hours of receiving the contribution.