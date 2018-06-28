Duffy Pitches Royals to Win Against Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Danny Duffy pitched into the sixth inning starting for the injured Kyle Davis and Jeff Francoeur and Alex Gordon homered to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

The Indians lost for the eighth time in 10 games, but learned their trade with Colorado for pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez became official after he passed a physical.

The last-place Royals took two of three from the Indians this weekend and have won eight of 12.

Duffy (3-4) allowed two runs in five innings, giving up eight hits and striking out six. He also picked two runners off first.

Davies was scratched about an hour before game time because of the sore right shoulder that's bothered him for most of the season.

Joakim Soria, who failed to hold a ninth-inning lead in Saturday's 5-2 loss, recorded his 20th save in 26 chances. Asdrubal Cabrera drew a one-out walk, but Carlos Santana hit into a game-ending double play.

Fausto Carmona (5-11) allowed four runs in 7 1/3 innings.

Jimenez's physical took place Sunday at the team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. The Rockies will receive four minor leaguers -- pitchers Alex White and Joe Gardner, first baseman Matt McBride and a player to be named, who is expected to be pitcher Drew Pomeranz.

Francoeur homered to lead off the second while Gordon's home run came with one out in the fifth.

Kansas City scored an unearned run in the fourth. Francoeur drew a one-out walk and went to third on Mike Moustakas' double over first. Francoeur scored when Kosuke Fukudome's throw from right field skipped away from second baseman Jason Kipnis. Fukudome was charged with an error.

Billy Butler hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth, while Alcides Escobar added an RBI single in the ninth, capping a 14-pitch at-bat against Tony Sipp.

Jason Kipnis hit his first career home run for the Indians in the fifth. Cabrera doubled and scored on Santana's RBI triple.

Duffy was replaced by Louis Coleman after Fukudome's leadoff double in the sixth.

Pinch-hitter Travis Hafner had an RBI groundout in the eighth.