Duffy, Royals end Sanchez's 10-game win streak, beat Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Danny Duffy outpitched Aaron Sanchez, stopping a 10-game winning streak for the Toronto ace and leading the Kansas City Royals over the Blue Jays 4-2 Saturday night.

Sanchez (11-2) hadn't lost since April 22 against Oakland. He allowed four runs and nine hits in six innings.

Duffy (8-1), who struck out a team-record 16 and permitted just one hit over eight innings at Tampa Bay in his previous start, won his seventh straight decision. He held the Blue Jays to two runs and five hits over 6 2-3 innings.

Kelvin Herrera picked up his fourth save in six chances, working a perfect ninth.

Eric Hosmer hit a two-out, two-run single in a three-run fifth that made it 3-2.