Dumpster fire in Columbia causes no injuries
COLUMBIA - Firefighters battled flames rising out of a commercial dumpster in Columbia early Tuesday morning.
A dumpster on the 6100 block of Paris Road was filled with flames when the Columbia Fire Department responded to the report at 4:00 a.m.
Columbia firefighters responded to an early morning fire in a commercial trash dumpster. The 4:00 a.m. fire in the 6100 block of Paris Road caused no injuries and no damage to buildings. pic.twitter.com/04UFaTl7GW— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) June 25, 2019
There were no injuries caused by the fire and no building damage was reported.
CFD has not said what started the fire.
