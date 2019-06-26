Dumpster fire in Columbia causes no injuries

COLUMBIA - Firefighters battled flames rising out of a commercial dumpster in Columbia early Tuesday morning.

A dumpster on the 6100 block of Paris Road was filled with flames when the Columbia Fire Department responded to the report at 4:00 a.m.

There were no injuries caused by the fire and no building damage was reported.

CFD has not said what started the fire.