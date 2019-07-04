Duplex damaged in Wednesday morning fire

(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

COLUMBIA - Firefighters battled a morning fire at a duplex on Hardin Street Wednesday, and said no one was hurt.

The fire started around 7 a.m. on one side of the single-story building. Firefighters got the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. No one was home at the time of the fire.