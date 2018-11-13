Duplex fire causes $50,000 in damage; no injuries

COLUMBIA — Fire crews are working to figure out what sparked a fire that caused $50,000 in damages at a Columbia duplex Tuesday night.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a call at 3710 Prescott Drive at 10:19 PM. The caller reported smoke alarms sounding and smoke emerging from the adjoining half of his duplex.

Fire units had the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes, and there were no injuries.

Assistant Fire Marshal Kyle Edwards investigated the fire and determined that it started in the kitchen.