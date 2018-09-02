During Storm, Even Trackers Scramble for Cover

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Tasked with urgently warning their region when violent weather is imminent, the National Weather Service crew in suburban St. Louis isn't immune from having to scramble for its own safety. During severe storms that thundered into the area on Friday night, meteorologists noticed a storm system's tight rotation dangerously close to their office in Weldon Spring, west of St. Louis.

Forty-six-year-old meteorologist Mark Britt says he and about 10 others bolted for a copy room with reinforced walls and hunkered down. That was only after they called upon their Kansas City colleagues to monitor the storm and issue any public warnings for eastern Missouri.

Britt says it's the first time during his office's nearly quarter century in Weldon Spring that they've had to scurry for cover.