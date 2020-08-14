Dylan Hair picks up where his brothers left off as Blair Oaks' quarterback

21 hours 45 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 5:34:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in Sports
By: Tyler Driesenga, KOMU 8 Sports
loading

WARDSVILLE - For the eighth consecutive season, Blair Oaks will start a Hair brother at quarterback this fall.

From 2013-2015, it was Jordan Hair leading the Falcons. His little brother Nolan Hair took over in 2016 and led the Falcons to a state championship as a senior in 2018.

Now, it's youngest brother Dylan Hair's turn.

Dylan was the starting quarterback for Blair Oaks as a freshman last season, leading the Falcons to yet another undefeated regular season and a run to the state quarterfinals.

"We were doing some [summer] football activities with [Christian Brothers College], and CBC is a pretty dog gone good football team," Blair Oaks Head Coach Ted LePage said when asked what gave him the confidence to start Dylan as a freshman last year. "And he moved the ball for us. He did some things that we thought, 'wow, he's there' and we kind of started to watch film. You could see that everything was there and he wasn't intimidated by the moment."

Growing up in that competitive household also helped prepare Dylan for high school competition.

"They pushed me to be better and get better everyday," Dylan Hair said of his brothers."They pushed me to come out here to the field every day and throw with them."

In the seven seasons with the Hair brothers under center, Blair Oaks has had one of the most dynamic offenses in the state. The Falcons have won six conference championships, made it to the state quarterfinals or farther six times, and won the 2018 Class 2 State Championship.

In year two, Dylan and his teammates said they have one common goal: to get back to the state championship.

Coach LePage is opening up the playbook for Dylan to help the Falcons get there.

"We've given him full reign of the offense," LePage said. "With Dylan, his cognitive abilities are so good that we're able to give him a play, but if that play is not there, he knows the next play to check to that will make us successful."

Despite their competitiveness, the Hair brothers are very supportive of each other, according to LePage.

"They're a very good family in the community," Lepage said. "So they're very tight, and each brother just kind of roots for the other brother. They want them to be better than what they were."

Nolan Hair is entering his sophomore year as a quarterback at Truman State University. However, Truman State's season was pushed back to the spring due to Covid-19.

"Hopefully I'll be able to watch Dylan since if we were playing I wouldn't be able to come down and watch him," Nolan Hair said.

As Dylan and the Falcons look to add to their impressive streak of 47 consecutive regular season victories, his family will be in the stands. They'll listen to the public address announcer give credit to Hair for that last completion. He's only been saying it for eight straight years.

More News

Grid
List

Police ID man shot to death in grassy lot in Kansas City
Police ID man shot to death in grassy lot in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police have identified a man who was found shot to death in a grassy lot in... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 2:12:00 PM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
A 25-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
(CNN) -- Police have charged a 25-year-old man with first-degree murder after they say he shot and killed a 5-year-old... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 2:02:01 PM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Missouri prosecutors oppose expanding attorney general power
Missouri prosecutors oppose expanding attorney general power
COLUMBIA — Missouri prosecutors on Wednesday came out against Republican Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to give the state attorney... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 11:15:49 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Trump admits he's blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
Trump admits he's blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is making clear why he opposes extra money for the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service.... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 11:12:01 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Virtual telethon to support downtown businesses set for Saturday
Virtual telethon to support downtown businesses set for Saturday
( Missourian ) - Want to support Columbia businesses that are struggling through the pandemic and not leave your... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 10:48:00 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Springfield police investigate shooting death of man
Springfield police investigate shooting death of man
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Police in southwestern Missouri are investigating the shooting death of a man in Springfield. Police said... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 10:41:41 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

New Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC
New Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC
ST. LOUIS — The newest Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis City SC when it debuts... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 10:23:53 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Two people moving into State Fair Community College residence hall test positive
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Two people moving into State Fair Community College residence hall test positive
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 10:01:00 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

A new anti-obesity coronavirus campaign is a nightmare for eating disorder sufferers
A new anti-obesity coronavirus campaign is a nightmare for eating disorder sufferers
(CNN) -- Boris Johnson's latest strategy to fight coronavirus aims to make Britain healthier -- but campaigners are worried about... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 8:05:05 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Arrest made in boys death that sparked federal task force
Arrest made in boys death that sparked federal task force
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged in the shooting death of a 4-year-old Kansas City, Missouri,... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, August 14 2020 Aug 14, 2020 Friday, August 14, 2020 6:09:31 AM CDT August 14, 2020 in News

Forum closed for first steps of Improvement Project
Forum closed for first steps of Improvement Project
COLUMBIA - Forum Boulevard closed throughout the night for construction workers to build storm sewer drainage between Green Meadows Road... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 7:44:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in Continuous News

Columbia city council discusses homelessness in budget meeting
Columbia city council discusses homelessness in budget meeting
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s City Council discussed homelessness Thursday during their budget work session. Ward 1 Council Member, Pat Fowler,... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 7:16:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on
NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on
(AP) - The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events - a move that does not effect major college football... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 6:10:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

Safety upgrades prevent historic Columbia building from burning
Safety upgrades prevent historic Columbia building from burning
COLUMBIA — The owner of one of Columbia's oldest buildings is glad he invested in fire sprinklers when he bought... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

Dylan Hair picks up where his brothers left off as Blair Oaks' quarterback
Dylan Hair picks up where his brothers left off as Blair Oaks' quarterback
WARDSVILLE - For the eighth consecutive season, Blair Oaks will start a Hair brother at quarterback this fall. From... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 5:34:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in Sports

A Brighter Tomorrow - Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
A Brighter Tomorrow - Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
The American Psychiatric Association describes obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) as "an anxiety disorder in which time people have recurring, unwanted thoughts,... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 4:04:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Boone County hits 1,500 COVID-19 cases
Boone County hits 1,500 COVID-19 cases
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County hit a new record of 1,500 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This is an increase... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 4:01:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News

Organizations attempt 'weeding out racism' for Black farmers
Organizations attempt 'weeding out racism' for Black farmers
COLUMBIA — For 25 years, Chris Perry has worked as a sign language interpreter for deaf schools in Missouri and... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 13 2020 Aug 13, 2020 Thursday, August 13, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT August 13, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 88°
5pm 86°
6pm 84°
7pm 84°