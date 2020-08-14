Dylan Hair picks up where his brothers left off as Blair Oaks' quarterback

WARDSVILLE - For the eighth consecutive season, Blair Oaks will start a Hair brother at quarterback this fall.

From 2013-2015, it was Jordan Hair leading the Falcons. His little brother Nolan Hair took over in 2016 and led the Falcons to a state championship as a senior in 2018.

Now, it's youngest brother Dylan Hair's turn.

Dylan was the starting quarterback for Blair Oaks as a freshman last season, leading the Falcons to yet another undefeated regular season and a run to the state quarterfinals.

"We were doing some [summer] football activities with [Christian Brothers College], and CBC is a pretty dog gone good football team," Blair Oaks Head Coach Ted LePage said when asked what gave him the confidence to start Dylan as a freshman last year. "And he moved the ball for us. He did some things that we thought, 'wow, he's there' and we kind of started to watch film. You could see that everything was there and he wasn't intimidated by the moment."

Growing up in that competitive household also helped prepare Dylan for high school competition.

"They pushed me to be better and get better everyday," Dylan Hair said of his brothers."They pushed me to come out here to the field every day and throw with them."

In the seven seasons with the Hair brothers under center, Blair Oaks has had one of the most dynamic offenses in the state. The Falcons have won six conference championships, made it to the state quarterfinals or farther six times, and won the 2018 Class 2 State Championship.

In year two, Dylan and his teammates said they have one common goal: to get back to the state championship.

Coach LePage is opening up the playbook for Dylan to help the Falcons get there.

"We've given him full reign of the offense," LePage said. "With Dylan, his cognitive abilities are so good that we're able to give him a play, but if that play is not there, he knows the next play to check to that will make us successful."

Despite their competitiveness, the Hair brothers are very supportive of each other, according to LePage.

"They're a very good family in the community," Lepage said. "So they're very tight, and each brother just kind of roots for the other brother. They want them to be better than what they were."

Nolan Hair is entering his sophomore year as a quarterback at Truman State University. However, Truman State's season was pushed back to the spring due to Covid-19.

"Hopefully I'll be able to watch Dylan since if we were playing I wouldn't be able to come down and watch him," Nolan Hair said.

As Dylan and the Falcons look to add to their impressive streak of 47 consecutive regular season victories, his family will be in the stands. They'll listen to the public address announcer give credit to Hair for that last completion. He's only been saying it for eight straight years.