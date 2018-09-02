Dyson, Gore score in 9th as Royals beat White Sox

Source: The Associated Press
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Pinch-runners Jarrod Dyson and Terrance Gore scored in the ninth inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Mike Moustakas doubled with one out in the ninth. Dyson ran for him and stole third and came around to score as Jake Petricka (1-5) threw a wild pitch.

After Nori Aoki, who had four hits, doubled with two outs, Gore ran for him and scored from second on Lorenzo Cain's infield single.

Wade Davis (9-2) worked a scoreless ninth to pick up the victory, extending his scoreless streak to 31 2-3 innings.

White Sox starter John Danks pitched six scoreless innings and allowed just two singles, both by Aoki, before departing after 103 pitches. He struck out six and walked four.

The Royals scored all their runs off three White Sox relievers.

