Dyson Scores on Sac Fly to Life Royals Past Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Jarrod Dyson scored on a sacrifice fly in the eighth as the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak.



Kansas City trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth when Wilson Betemit doubled with one out and moved to third on Kila Ka'ahiue's single. After Dyson ran for Ka'ahiue, Betemit scored on catcher Drew Butera's throwing error to second with Dyson advancing tothird.



Dyson then came home on Alcides Escobar's pop up to shallow left that shortstop Alexi Casilla caught with his back to the infield.



Blake Wood (1-0) worked 1 2-3 scoreless and Joakim Soria pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save.



Alex Burnett (0-1), just called up from Triple-A Rochester, took

the loss.