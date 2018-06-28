Dyson Scores on Sac Fly to Life Royals Past Twins

7 years 1 month 4 weeks ago Saturday, April 30 2011 Apr 30, 2011 Saturday, April 30, 2011 2:14:10 PM CDT April 30, 2011 in Sports
Source: AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Jarrod Dyson scored on a sacrifice fly in the eighth as the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 Friday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Kansas City trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth when Wilson Betemit doubled with one out and moved to third on Kila Ka'ahiue's single. After Dyson ran for Ka'ahiue, Betemit scored on catcher Drew Butera's throwing error to second with Dyson advancing tothird.

Dyson then came home on Alcides Escobar's pop up to shallow left that shortstop Alexi Casilla caught with his back to the infield.

Blake Wood (1-0) worked 1 2-3 scoreless and Joakim Soria pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Alex Burnett (0-1), just called up from Triple-A Rochester, took
the loss.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
10am 75°
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°