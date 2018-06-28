E. Coli Investigation Narrowed to 12 Similar Cases

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri health officials say they have narrowed their investigation into E.coli in Missouri to 12 cases with similarities.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services previously reported 15 confirmed cases of E. coli, mostly in central Missouri.

A department spokeswoman says the investigation will now concentrate on 12 cases with similar lab results, geographic proximity and case history.

The Columbia Tribune reports eight people recently sickened by a strain of E. coli reported consuming raw milk from a farm in Armstrong. But samples of raw dairy materials taken from the Howard County farm all tested negative for the bacteria.

Columbia/Boone County health officials say one of four cases in the county, a 2-year-old child, remains hospitalized.