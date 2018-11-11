E.coli Levels Close More Lake of the Ozarks Beaches

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources closed the Grand Glaize beach at the Lake of the Ozarks for the Fourth of July weekend. The beach is closed due to high levels of E.coli. Beaches around the state are tested each week on Monday if the E.coli exceeds the EPA recommended maximum level of 235.

Even though beaches are closed business still expect high turn out. The Camden on the Lake Resort expects to see many tourist throughout the weekend. They plan on having lots entertainment for beach goers.

The beach will remained closed until Tuesday, when it's tested again.