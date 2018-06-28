E-Cycle Old TVs and Computers

E-Cycle St. Louis was announced today at an electronic scrap processing center in neighboring Earth City. The program is the first of its kind in Missouri and urges people to drop off unwanted electronics at ten collection sites in the St. Louis region. Both TVs and computers have toxic components such as lead and mercury. E-Cycle St. Louis could be the beginning of more e-cycling initiatives in Missouri. The Department of Natural Resources has formed an e-waste work group which meets later this month in Jefferson City.