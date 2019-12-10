Eads Bridge To Close

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - Many commuters used to using the Eads Bridge to get back and forth across the Mississippi River from East St. Louis to St. Louis will have to find an alternate route for a couple of days. The span is closed today and will remain shut down until Wednesday afternoon so crews can tear down the Switzer Building on the St. Louis side of the river. The demolition also will affect night-time Metro-Link train service to the Laclede's Landing station. Beginning tonight, that station will close at nine each night until the demolition is done, presumably by Saturday. Metro buses will shuttle passengers between the Convention Center station in downtown St. Louis and the Fifth and Missouri Metro-Link train station in East St. Louis each night during the demolition.