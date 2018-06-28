Eagle Open Final Day Results

BOONVILLE -- Central Methodist men's golfer Ty Lieberman finished third overall, and Central Methodist's "A" team on the men's side placed second overall to highlight the final day of the Eagle Open. The Par-71 tournament, hosted by the Eagles, was held at Hailridge Golf Course.

Lieberman finished the two-day event with a 146. Nathaniel Oliver was second on the team and tied for seventh overall with a two-day total of 152. Brad Howell fired a 157. Austin Rapp, who shot a 74 on Monday, Tyler Peasel and Wesley Sowell each tallied a combined score of 159 to round out the top four from both the "A" and "B" squads.

The men's "A" team tallied a 609. Central Methodist shot a 301 on the final day of the tournament, which was seven strokes better than Monday.

On the women's side, Jessie Norton led the Eagles with a two-day low of 182 after firing a 90 on Tuesday. Kelli Esquivel and Kayla Esquivel came up with a two-day score of 199 and 210, respectively. Mallorie Renth was fourth on the team with a combined score of 229.

The women's team tallied an 820 over two days. The Eagles shot a 402 on Tuesday, which was 16 strokes better than the first day.

Missouri Baptist's Dave Long was the top male individual finisher after scoring a 144, including a 68 after 18 holes on Monday. Missouri Baptist also won the men's team portion of the tournament with a two-day score of 604, including a 299 on Monday.

William Woods' Lindsey Johnson was the top female finisher with a two-day low of 158. She fired an 80 on the final day of tournament play. William Woods also won the women's team portion of the competition, coming up with a 643 which included a 321 on Monday.

Central Methodist will participate in the Baker Invitational on April 25-26.